Global leaders, including NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, are coming to Turkey to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on Friday.

The dialogue forum, which will convene under the theme “Recoding Diplomacy,” comes at a critical time, in the aftermath of the first meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine since the war started and as the former continues to invade the latter.

Besides the NATO chief, Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Buric, the European Parliament's Turkey rapporteur Nacho Sanchez Amor, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, high representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Agnes Moratinos and the U.N.’s special representative for Somalia James Swan will be in attendance.

Meanwhile, Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia, all three members of Bosnia-Herzegovina's Presidential Council, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok will attend the forum.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki and the interim Taliban administration’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi have also confirmed their attendance in the diplomacy forum.

Expected to start off with an address by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the diplomacy forum will include a series of panels, roundtable meetings and bilateral discussions. In addition, a youth forum will also be held.