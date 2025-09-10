The international system “can neither remedy global problems nor resolve regional conflicts,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, urging that the first step toward global justice must begin in Türkiye’s neighborhood.

“We in Türkiye have not stood by as spectators; we have always shouldered responsibility,” he said Wednesday at a Montenegro State Day reception hosted by the Montenegrin Consulate in Istanbul.

Framing Türkiye’s approach, Fidan said, “regional problems require regional solutions.”

He warned that hope cannot be offered to the world without securing peace, justice and stability in the immediate neighborhood. He cited Türkiye’s concrete support for regional security through EUFOR-ALTHEA in Bosnia-Herzegovina and NATO’s KFOR in Kosovo, noting KFOR’s command will again be assumed by a Turkish commander in the next period. He highlighted the newly launched Balkan Peace Platform to candidly address disputes and unlock cooperation opportunities, saying regional ownership will yield better outcomes than “prescriptions written from outside.”

Fidan praised Türkiye–Montenegro ties rooted in deep history, noting the Ottoman Empire’s recognition of Montenegro’s independence in 1878 and the opening of Montenegro’s first embassy in the empire. He underlined that holding the reception at the historic embassy building symbolized a 146-year diplomatic tradition. Welcoming Montenegro’s President Jakov Milatovic and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic, Fidan conveyed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s greetings.

Calling Montenegro a model of peaceful coexistence among diverse communities in a region marked by painful experiences, Fidan said the country stands out not only for its past but also for its future potential, citing connectivity, energy, transport and tourism. He noted Montenegro’s NATO membership and steady progress toward European Union accession.

Fidan said bilateral relations are strong and growing through high-level contacts. Trade has surpassed $200 million and is nearing a $250 million target, he said, adding that Turkish companies have made significant investments across infrastructure, construction, services and tourism. With Turkish Airlines and Ziraat Bank among key anchors, more than 12,000 Turkish firms operate in Montenegro, Turkish capital investments have exceeded €600 million, and Türkiye ranked second in foreign direct investment in 2024 and first in the first half of 2025, he said. Ankara aims to expand both the number and scale of projects, especially in connectivity, while agencies such as TIKA, the Yunus Emre Institute, the Presidency of Religious Affairs and YTB contribute to Montenegro’s economic, cultural and social development.

Fidan said the robust common history and cultural affinity between the two nations, combined with strong people-to-people ties and exceptional political relations, form a solid foundation for “taking Türkiye–Montenegro cooperation to even higher levels.” On the sidelines, he met children from Balkan communities attending the event.