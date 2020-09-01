President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized countries for using Greece as a bait against Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, as he called their efforts to appropriate the area's natural resources as an example of "modern colonialism."

"Turkey is sick of this shadow play. It is funny [for other countries] to use Greece, which cannot fight its way out of a paper bag, as a bait against a regional and global power like Turkey," Erdoğan said at the ceremony to launch the new legal year, held in the capital Ankara.

Noting that the time of colonial powers has come to an end, Erdoğan said Turkey believes that its allies will gradually increase in this new period.

Erdoğan noted that Turkey’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean are the outcome of the country's pursuit for justice.