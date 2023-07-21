Greek authorities have started building an additional 35-kilometer (21.7-mile) steel fence along the Meriç (Maritsa) River to prevent irregular migrants from using Türkiye to cross the border.

Steel fence construction has started on the banks of the river, which marks much of the Turkish-Greek border, under a contract with two companies.

An additional 35-kilometer, 5-meter-high (16.4-feet) steel fence will be built between the towns of Didymoteicho (Dimetoka) and Soufli (Sofulu), located near the Turkish border.

The total cost of the additional structures and repairs along with the new fence will reach approximately 100 million euros ($111 million).

There are already two steel fences, one 12.5 kilometers long and the other 26.5 kilometers, adding up to 39 kilometers on the Greek side.

Many irregular migrants from the Middle East, Asia or Africa try to make their way illegally into Türkiye to then cross the border into Greece to enter the European Union.