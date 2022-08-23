The F-16 fighter jets belonging to Greece have harassed Turkish planes over the Eastern Mediterranean, defense ministry sources said on Tuesday.

The harassment by Greece is an attempt to target NATO activities, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, adding that Greece does not hesitate to risk even NATO missions in order to harass Türkiye.

Just after Greece put its radar lock on Turkish warplanes, the necessary response was reportedly given.

The issue was also conveyed to NATO authorities by the defense ministry, and the Greek military attache was summoned to the ministry.

The Foreign Ministry also made diplomatic initiatives with relevant parties regarding the issue.

Türkiye has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

Stressing that such harassment is incompatible with a NATO ally, the sources added that Greece is seeking to raise tensions in the region.