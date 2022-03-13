Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Patriarch Bartholomew, the head of Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, on Sunday.
Mitsotakis met with the patriarch at the Greek Consulate-General in Istanbul, Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported.
The meeting lasted around 1 1/2 hours, and Mitsotakis left Turkey after talks with Bartholomew.
Mitsotakis was in Turkey as part of official talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in which both leaders highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation.
