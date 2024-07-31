Türkiye on Wednesday warned that Israel has “pulled the trigger” for a new regional war with the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital Ankara, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik lamented the international community’s “indifference” to Israel’s massacres in Gaza that he said “brought things to this level”.

Calling Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu “the biggest obstacle to world peace,” Çelik stressed that Israel is threatening the national security of all regional nations.

“Netanyahu is trying to expand his expansionist politics to the whole region to save his own skin and his team from being tried,” he said, referring to the ongoing trials at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) accusing Israel of war crimes over its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

“This attack proves that the genocidal network is only going to increase its tyranny from now on,” Çelik added.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh at a residence he was staying at in Tehran. The attack took place hours after he attended an inauguration ceremony in parliament for new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. He had also met Khamenei.

Iranian state media said Haniyeh, who was based in Qatar and had led the Palestinian resistance group's political operations for years, was hit "by an object from the air" at 2 am (2230 GMT Tuesday).

Hamas said it was an Israeli airstrike but Israel has made no immediate announcement about the assassination.

“Initial reports say the assassination was carried out with a missile from another country. If this is true then it demonstrates Israel’s genocidal network,” Çelik argued.

“Martyring Haniyeh who wanted peace is pain that belongs to everyone,” he added.