The head of the Estonian-Turkish parliamentary group, Mihhail Korb, highlighted the favorable relations between the two countries during his visit to the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Korb, who is visiting the Turkish Parliament, met with his Turkish counterpart Yusuf Ziya Yılmaz and Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Commission Chairperson Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

Yılmaz noted that there are around 1,000 Turkish citizens residing in Estonia.

Touching upon the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Yılmaz said they hope the war and the suffering of civilians end soon. He noted that Ankara is watching developments in Ukraine with concern.