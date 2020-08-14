Turkey has characterized a recent deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to normalize diplomatic ties as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

"While betraying the Palestinian cause to serve its narrow interests, the UAE is trying to present this as a kind of act of self-sacrifice for Palestine. History and the conscience of the people living in the region will not forget and never forgive this hypocritical behavior," a statement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The Palestinian people and administration are right to display a strong reaction to the peace deal between the UAE and Israel, which was announced Aug. 13 by U.S. President Donald Trump, the statement added.

The ministry also said it was extremely concerned about the UAE’s attempt to unilaterally abolish the Arab Peace Initiative, which was endorsed by the Arab League in 2002.

The statement noted that the deal, which, Abu Dhabi claims, supports the Palestinian cause, has no credibility and disregards the Palestinian will through secret plans in line with the "stillborn" U.S. Middle East plan that Turkey deems null and void.

"The UAE leadership has no authority to hold negotiations with Israel on behalf of the Palestinian people and administration, nor make concessions that are critical for Palestine," the statement said.

Turkey's presidential spokesperson on Thursday also condemned the deal between the UAE and Israel.

"History will definitely record the defeat of those who betrayed the Palestinian people and their cause," said Ibrahim Kalın on Twitter.

Israel and the UAE have agreed to normalize relations, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday, in a deal which includes Israel's pledge to "temporarily" postpone its annexation plan.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he is "still committed" to annexing parts of the West Bank despite a normalization deal with the UAE.

The UAE will be the third Arab country to sign a peace agreement with Israel following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

The normalization deal betrays Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian cause, the Palestinian Authority said on Thursday.

"The Palestinian leadership strongly rejects and condemns the surprising American, Israeli and UAE declaration on the normalization of relations," Nabil Abu Rudeina, a Palestinian Authority spokesperson, said in a televised statement.

"This step comes in light of Israel's insistence on consecrating the occupation and the annexation of parts of the Palestinian territories," he said.

In January, Trump announced a so-called peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, although it had already been roundly rejected by the Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was with Trump at the White House for the announcement, but no Palestinian officials were present. In a news conference, Trump said Jerusalem will remain Israel's "undivided capital."

Turkey rejected the plan, saying it would not support any plan that is not accepted by the Palestinian authorities, adding that peace in the Middle East would not be obtained if the policies based on occupation continued.

Trump's so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous U.N. resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.

The U.N. General Assembly in December 2017 overwhelmingly rejected the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but the nonbinding resolution was vetoed by the U.S. at the U.N. Security Council.