Russia decided to open another humanitarian corridor in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to evacuate civilians and foreign nationals at the request of Turkey, the Russian Defense Ministry said late Saturday.

Moscow will provide full assistance in the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens in accordance with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's request to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ministry said.

The statement said on April 3 at 12 a.m. Moscow time, the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Berdyansk was opened and strict compliance with the "regime of silence" on the way of movement was guaranteed. The regime of silence is the name given to the cease-fire for a certain period in certain areas to evacuate civilians.

Foreign citizens can travel from Berdyansk to areas controlled by Ukraine or to Russian-controlled Crimea, it said.

The statement noted that the Ukrainian side of the corridor will also be implemented if the "regime of silence" is strictly observed, and the Kyiv administration requested to confirm in writing that it is ready for evacuation by 3 a.m. Moscow time.

It said Kyiv should transmit a written statement that it would comply with the "regime of silence" to the Russian and Turkish sides, as well as to the International Organization of the Red Cross and the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Turkey can provide ship support for the evacuation of civilians and those wounded in Mariupol, the country's defense minister also said on Saturday.

"Coordination with Russian and Ukrainian officials in this regard is continuing," Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told journalists.

Akar said that Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Noting that he talked with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on the phone many times and that he also met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Istanbul, Akar underlined the importance of establishing a cease-fire as soon as possible to prevent further loss of life and ensure peace and stability.

"As Turkey, we continue to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. Turkey also gives its support regarding these evacuations. We will continue to support the Ukrainian people," the minister said.

Around 30 Turkish citizens remain in Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol, suffering from one of the worst humanitarian crises since Russia's invasion, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Friday.

Holding a joint press conference with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez in the capital Ankara, Çavuşoğlu said 87 Turkish citizens remain in Ukraine, with the total rising to around 190 people including those accompanying them.

"(Regarding the evacuation of Turkish citizens from Ukraine,) we made efforts for humanitarian issues at least as much as a cease-fire and lasting peace. Mariupol was the place where we had the most difficulty. We welcome yesterday's silence. After this silence, it was easier for our citizens to leave. Currently, we have 87 citizens in Ukraine."

The United Nations believes thousands of people have died in Mariupol after more than a month under Russian siege and relentless bombardment.

The Red Cross had hoped to begin evacuations from the city on Friday with the first aid convoy, but Ukraine said Russia had prevented buses from reaching it on Thursday.

A humanitarian evacuation mission from Ukraine’s embattled port city of Mariupol in cooperation with Turkey and Greece is still on the table, French Presidency said Tuesday.

France, Turkey and Greece plan to organize a joint evacuation in a humanitarian mission overseen by the United Nations. The Elysee Palace said that the Russian side must ensure that civilians can leave the city in any direction they wish and that there is unimpeded, secured access for aid deliveries.

The French government said that Mariupol lacks water, food and medicine, adding that humanitarian law should be respected.

Around 160,000 civilians are estimated to be still trapped in the city, where fierce fighting and bombardment have created infernal conditions.

At least 5,000 people are estimated to have died in the city since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.