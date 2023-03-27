Hungary's parliament approved Finland's bid to become a NATO member after months of delay Monday.

A large majority of lawmakers — 182 votes for versus six against — approved the accession of the Nordic country into the military alliance.

The vote means that 29 out of 30 NATO member state parliaments have ratified Finland's accession, with the last — Turkish Parliament— expected to also give Helsinki the nod next month.

"Thank you for the decision with clear numbers!" said Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Twitter after the vote.

NATO's expansion into Finland — a country with a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia — will roughly double the length of the bloc's current frontier with its Cold War-era foe.

Finland had initially aimed to join together with fellow NATO aspirant Sweden — a Nordic power facing a litany of disputes with Türkiye that ultimately sunk its chance to join the bloc before an alliance summit in Vilnius in July.

"The NATO membership of Finland and Sweden will strengthen the security of the whole Alliance," said Marin.

"It is in everyone's interest that Sweden also becomes a member of NATO before the Vilnius Summit," she said.

Helsinki and Stockholm ended decades of military nonalignment and decided to join the world's most powerful defense alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Their applications were accepted at a June 2022 NATO summit but the bids still needed to be ratified by all alliance member parliaments — a process that stalled once it reached Türkiye and Hungary.

The nationalist Orban, who nursed close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin until the invasion, said in December that the ratification process would begin in February.

Budapest insisted it supports both Nordic nations' NATO accession but complained that they had unfairly criticized Hungarian government policy.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said he had urged Türkiye and Hungary to ratify both applications.

A vote on Sweden's bid has not yet been scheduled in Budapest.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief political aide said on Twitter Sunday the government-backed Sweden's NATO membership and "now it's up to the parliament to make a decision."

"Some MPs are concerned due to Swedish government officials making a habit of constantly questioning the state of Hungarian democracy, thereby insulting our voters, MPs & the country as a whole," Balazs Orban, who is not related to the prime minister, tweeted.

Fidesz lawmakers usually act in line with the policies of Orban's government as he has tightened his grip on the party.

Hungary is currently in talks with the European Commission which has held up the disbursement of vital EU funds to the country due to corruption and concerns over the government's erosion of democratic rights. Orban denies the accusations.

The Finland vote delay "served the interests of Putin," said an opposition party leader, Ferenc Gerencser, before Monday's vote.

Fidesz said it will decide about backing Sweden's admission to the military alliance at a later date.

Last week, Orban's chief-of-staff Gergely Gulyas told reporters the Swedish bid will likely be ratified during the ongoing parliamentary session which runs until June 15.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is calling for Stockholm to take tougher action against terrorist groups, including the PKK and its Syrian offshoot YPG.

Erdoğan recently approved Finland’s NATO accession bill and sent it to Parliament for ratification. On Thursday, Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Commission approved the bill that will eventually pave the way for Finland’s membership.