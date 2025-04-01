President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to Türkiye emphasized the country's critical strategic role for NATO while addressing the U.S. Congress.

"Sitting at the most strategic crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Türkiye's NATO contributions are numerous," Tom Barrack told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at his confirmation hearing, highlighting the country's importance for regional security.

The veteran businessman and longtime Trump associate pointed to Türkiye's military capabilities, saying it maintains one of NATO's largest militaries and naval fleets and has been a "valued" partner in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group.

Barrack, who said he has visited Türkiye numerous times, outlined several areas of Turkish regional influence, including its support for embattled Ukraine through drone supplies and mediation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

He also stressed the strategic importance of Türkiye's management of the Istanbul and Canakkale Straits under the Montreux Convention, which blocks the passage of warships during times of war.

On economic ties, Barrack expressed confidence in reaching the $100 billion trade target set by presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Trump, stating the two countries "can easily reach" this goal.

Barrack stressed the strategic importance of deepening US-Türkiye energy partnerships, particularly in liquefied natural gas, as a counterbalance to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Responding to a question about Syria, he described the YPG as a component of the PKK, which the U.S. and Türkiye have designated as a terror group, though he noted its role in combating ISIS.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 victims, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG – also known as the SDF – is its Syrian offshoot.

When questioned about Türkiye's expanding role in Syria, Barrack admitted needing more information but pledged close consultation with all stakeholders, if confirmed.

The remarks struck a consistently positive tone on Türkiye-U.S. relations, contrasting recent tensions between the NATO allies on policy issues.