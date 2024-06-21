The Indian Ambassador to Türkiye, Virander Paul lost his life, the country's top diplomat said Friday.

"A great loss to the Indian Foreign Service. Have worked closely with him in his many postings," Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on X.

"Always admired his commitment and service and value his many contributions," he added.

Paul, who was undergoing cancer treatment, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, India.

He started serving as an ambassador in Ankara in 2022 and served in various positions since joining the Indian Foreign Service in 1991.