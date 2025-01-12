Muktesh Pardeshi, India's new ambassador to Ankara, is a fan of Turkish culture and hopes to work on improving more the deep-rooted ties between Türkiye and India.

"There are very few countries in the world which can match the civilizational and cultural heritage that Türkiye possesses,” Pardeshi told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Pardeshi, who began his tenure in Türkiye in December, shared insights about his life and the bilateral relations between the two nations. "I must understand what's going on in the country where one is posted,” he said, adding that he dedicates his mornings to reading newspapers and spends his evenings attending "national day” receptions hosted by colleagues.

"Coming from India, again a civilizational state, it's always a great honor to serve in a country rich in history, culture, civilizational values and cultural manifestations, be it cuisine, soap operas or literature," he said. Pardeshi described Türkiye as a "beautiful country” that is culturally vibrant and diplomatically active. "Not a single day goes by without something happening. It keeps a foreign diplomat busy, occupied and enjoying life,” he added. In his first month, Pardeshi visited Istanbul and Konya, where he attended the 748th Vuslat Anniversary of Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi, better known as Rumi. "There are similar Sufi traditions in India,” he said, describing the Şeb-i Arus ceremony in Konya as "mesmerizing.”

Referring to diplomatic ties between the two countries, Pardeshi noted: "Our diplomatic relations began in 1948, shortly after India gained independence in 1947. Türkiye was among the first countries to establish an embassy in India following the Declaration of Independence.” Highlighting shared aspirations, Pardeshi said both India and Türkiye belong to the Global South and emphasized their economic trajectories. "India is the fifth largest economy in the world, and we are on track to become the third-largest within the next three to five years. In terms of purchasing power parity, I believe Türkiye is the 11th largest economy. Both nations also have young populations,” he said. Pardeshi reiterated India’s goal of becoming a developed country by 2047.