Indonesian president-elect’s visit to Türkiye reflects the country’s commitment to continuously enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in the defense sector, a statement released by the Indonesian Embassy said Wednesday.

“President-elect Prabowo’s visit to Türkiye reflects the utmost importance that Indonesia gives to Türkiye and signals the highest commitment to continuously improve the cooperation between the two countries in the future,” the embassy statement, released on Wednesday, said.

Indonesian President-elect and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto paid a two-day official visit to Türkiye on July 30, holding meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shake hands in Ankara, July 30, 2024. (AA Photo)

The two countries are exploring potential areas of future cooperation in defense industries, including in projects such as Frigate Warship, 5th Generation Fighter Jet KAAN, submarine, Akıncı and Kızılelma drones, made by drone magnate Baykar, the modernization of Leopard and AMX Tanks, Combat Simulation Training Center, exchange of students and researchers in aerospace technologies, and nuclear energy, the statement said.

Erdoğan and Subianto talked about a wide range of other issues, including cooperation initiatives in science, technology, education and the health sector. They also touched on the recent developments in Gaza, the statement added.

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler shake hands in Ankara, July 30, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Subianto was elected in February and will take over the presidency in October.

Türkiye and Indonesia trace back their relations to the 16th century when the Sultanate of Aceh sought Ottoman assistance against the Portuguese. In the 20th century, Türkiye became one of the first countries to recognize Indonesia’s independence and opened its embassy in Jakarta in 1957. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan first visited Indonesia in 2005 while he was prime minister, in the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami disaster. In 2017, outgoing president Joko Widodo paid a state visit to Türkiye where the two countries signed two major agreements for cooperation. Since then, relations strengthened. The two countries are partners in a number of international bodies from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to the MIKTA grouping of countries that also includes Mexico, South Korea and Australia.

Indonesia is also one of the founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and since 2017, Türkiye has been a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN.