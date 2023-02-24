Humanitarian aid and services continue pouring in for people in Türkiye after two earthquakes ravaged the country’s southeast on Feb. 6.

This week, organizations and nations worldwide reiterated solidarity with Türkiye. They dispatched more trucks, planes, helicopters and ships laden with emergency materials, tents, clothes, food, equipment, field hospitals and personnel to assist in search and recovery efforts.

U.N.

“The United Nations will continue to help Türkiye as long as it needs,” an official assured Thursday.

“Türkiye is very important as a founding member of the U.N., and we will continue to be there as long as Türkiye needs us,” U.N. Resident Coordinator in Türkiye Alvaro Rodriguez told Anadolu Agency (AA) during a visit to a tent city in Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that claimed over 43,000 lives.

Speaking with the victims and medical staff on the ground, Rodriguez described the scale of the disaster as “unprecedented” in terms of its sheer geographical area.

“I have never seen anything that covers 11 provinces and 15 million people,” he said. “I think it’s something that surprises me. I thought there would have been more deaths or more injured people. So, it suggests that the response was effective, the rescue and medical emergency teams have worked well.”

“Turkish citizens and its government, at all levels, have been able to respond to this terrible emergency,” Rodriguez said.

Last week, the U.N. appealed for $1 billion (TL 18.87 billion) in humanitarian assistance to help survivors in Türkiye, which would prove vital in providing relief for three months to some 5.2 million people and aid organizations rapidly scaling up food security, protection, education, water and shelter.

Rodriguez revealed Thursday the organization will be hosting a workshop or conference in Brussels on March 16 to discuss the longer-term reconstruction of the 11 provinces devastated in the tremors.

The death toll in the disaster has steadily risen across Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye and Elazığ, topping 43,556 people on Thursday.

Several countries in the region, as far as Lebanon and the island of Cyprus, also felt the strong tremors, with neighboring Syria taking the more significant damage after Türkiye.

At least 5,800 people were killed, with nearly 15,000 injured in the war-ravaged country, according to the latest numbers.

Switzerland

The Swiss Foreign Ministry also pledged continued support for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria via the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

“Following the search for survivors by Swiss Rescue in Türkiye, the FDFA has entered a second phase of support,” the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

“Experts from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit, including doctors and engineers, are now on location to continue helping the Turkish and Syrian population.”

“Relief supplies have also been transported to the affected areas,” it added.

The ministry underlined that aid of some 8 million Swiss francs (over $8.5 million) has already been made available to help the survivors.

So far, a total of 2,000 hygiene kits are being distributed to the population of Kahramanmaraş and its surroundings, it said.

Last week, the ministry announced that Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) distributed 300 winter-proof family tents arriving in Türkiye from Switzerland to 1,500 people in the affected region.

The ministry noted that preparations are also underway to transport another 100 winter-proof family tents and 10 multi-purpose tents from the Humanitarian Aid stocks to Hatay.

Iraqi Turkmens

Another batch of support came from Iraqi cities housing mostly Turkmens, who flooded aid campaigns with donations for Turkish survivors.

“This campaign is a small payback of loyalty to Türkiye, who has never once abandoned Turkmens and the people of Iraq,” Istibrak Yazaroğlu, the head of Turkmen nongovernmental organizations operating under the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF), told Anadolu Agency (AA) Thursday.

As part of the campaign, Turkmens and Iraqis sent 22 trucks full of donations collected from ITF branches in Baghdad, Kirkuk, Irbil, Mosul, Diyala, Saladin and Sulaymaniyah to the disaster zone, Yazaroğlu said.

Besides the donations, which included 29,500 blankets, 2,300 mattresses, 1,500 pillows, 5,000 pairs of shoes, 7,000 pieces of clothing, 600 electric cheaters and 25,000 meters of linen cloths for the burials, Yazaroğlu informed 2,000 more boxes of food would depart for Türkiye this weekend.

“So long as Türkiye doesn’t say ‘that’s enough,’ we will not stop our humble aid,” Yazaroğlu said.

KRG in Iraq

Help from Iraq hasn’t been limited to the Turkmens; the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and the region’s people have mobilized to send aid supplies and relief crews.

More than 100 countries offered help to Türkiye after the earthquake, which “goes to show how many friends Türkiye has,” Türkiye’s Consul General to Irbil Mevlüt Yakut said Thursday after he paid a thank-you visit to the Barzani Relief Foundation for its relief efforts.

Emphasizing that everyone in the KRG region is trying to contribute their best in helping earthquake victims, Yakut expressed his gratitude to the Barzani Charity Foundation for its immediate support.

“The foundation sent aid teams to Türkiye, provided food aid, set up tents, and supported search and rescue activities. We thank them very much,” Yakut said.

Barzani Charity Foundation teams continue their aid activities, especially in Kahramanmaraş, Diyarbakır and Adıyaman provinces. Chairperson Musa Ahmed, for his part, informed and revealed plans to send more aid to the earthquake regions.

Zambia

Zambia, too declared solidarity with Türkiye as it grapples with the aftermath.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo signed a book of condolences at the Turkish Embassy in Lusaka in honor of the victims.

“Zambia stands by Türkiye during this difficult period. As we wish a quick recovery to the injured and grit to the survivors, we pray that the bereaved families and the entire Turkish nation are granted God’s wisdom, strength, and comfort at this time of great sorrow,” he wrote.

Kakubo was received by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Lusaka, Istem Circiroglu, who led him through the book’s signing.

President Hakainde Hichilema conveyed his condolences and solidarity to Erdoğan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Feb. 8 for the tragic loss of lives and injuries in the earthquakes.

Egypt

On top of previous help containers, Egypt deployed two more aid helicopters to Türkiye’s disaster zone Thursday.

An Egyptian military spokesperson said the helicopters carry humanitarian aid, including medicines and medical supplies.

The aid comes “in implementing the directives of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, to continue relief aid in solidarity with the Turkish people to mitigate the impact of the devastating earthquake,” he added.

On Wednesday, an Egyptian ship loaded with 650 tons of humanitarian aid arrived at Mersin port for the quake victims.

El-Sissi has been one of the first leaders to convey condolences to President Erdoğan over the catastrophe.