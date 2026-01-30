Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Friday that diplomatic progress with the United States depends on an end to hostile behavior, citing Washington’s significant military buildup in the Gulf.

"The success of any diplomatic initiative depends on the goodwill of the parties involved and the abandonment of belligerent and threatening actions in the region," said Pezeshkian in a call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to a statement by the Iranian presidency.

The two leaders reviewed Türkiye-Iran ties as well as the growing security risks stemming from the recent escalation, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye is ready to assume a facilitating role between Iran and the U.S. to help de-escalate tensions and contribute to resolving outstanding issues.

The statement added that Erdoğan also told Pezeshkian he would receive Iran's foreign minister later on Friday in the capital Ankara.