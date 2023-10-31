Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit Türkiye Tuesday to discuss ongoing developments with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

Fidan and Amirabdollahian will talk about ongoing regional issues, including the developments in Palestine, the statement said.

Amirabdollahian was in Qatar on Tuesday, where he met with Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the political bureau chief of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

With his Qatari counterpart, Amir-Abdollahian discussed ways to stop Israel’s attacks in Gaza.

Both foreign ministers warned that the violence could spiral out of control in the region and highlighted the necessity for joint efforts to stop Israel’s massacres in Gaza.

On Oct. 26, the Iranian foreign minister told an extraordinary meeting of the U.N. General Assembly that Tehran was ready to fulfill a role with Türkiye and Qatar in the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Qatar has facilitated the release of Israeli hostages through mediation efforts.

Fidan is engaged in intense diplomatic efforts with his counterparts from the region and around the world for a solution to the ongoing conflict. He visited Lebanon, Egypt and Qatar and attended high-level meetings to address the issue.

During a news conference last week in Qatar with his Qatari counterpart, Fidan called on the international community to act, warning worse days were awaiting the world if the Palestine-Israel conflict continued.

He said that an all-out land offensive by Israel targeting Gaza would only upgrade Israel’s current “savagery” to an all-out massacre.

Türkiye has been trying to facilitate diplomatic channels to push for a cease-fire amid incessant Israeli airstrikes, which killed thousands and destroyed hospitals, homes, schools, marketplaces, churches, mosques, refugee camps and more.