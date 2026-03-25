Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a message in Turkish on Wednesday to express his gratitude to his "dear brother" President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for his resolute stand in condemning the aggressive Zionist regime.

“Brotherly Turkish nation played an important role in solidarity with the Muslim ummah for years. We will continue this honorable path together, with divine blessings,” he said in a tweet as the US-Israel-Iran war raged across the region.

In a separate tweet, Pezeshkian said that "many countries" were experiencing an awakening. "The people of Pakistan, Türkiye, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, and Arab countries are loudly expressing their disgust for America, Israel and their crimes. The hearts of the free people of the world are not with the Zionists. Stability in the region is possible only through cooperation and respect for the will of the nations," he said in a tweet in Farsi.

The war led by Israel against regional countries is imposing a growing cost on the entire world, Erdoğan said Tuesday, warning that escalating tensions, including disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, are pushing the global economy into turmoil, as its consequences are being felt far beyond the Middle East.

“As the war drags on, new complications continue to emerge,” Erdoğan told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, pointing to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a development that has already caused serious turbulence in the global economy.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the waterway, through which roughly 20% of global energy trade passes, Erdoğan warned that disruptions have forced some countries to take measures to reduce fuel consumption.

He emphasized that the economic burden of the conflict is growing by the day, underlining the urgent need to bring the war to an end.

Erdoğan also called for immediate action against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his circle, describing them as responsible for ongoing violence and urging all countries to adopt a bold and proactive stance for the sake of regional peace and humanity.

Türkiye, he said, has been among the countries accurately assessing the developments and acting with “state wisdom,” while maintaining a balanced and principled position.

“We are determined to keep our country outside the ring of fire,” Erdoğan added, warning against the risk of the conflict turning into a prolonged war of attrition among regional states.

He stressed that Türkiye does not want to see the conflict expand further, reiterating Ankara’s call for de-escalation and a swift resolution.