Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Türkiye during an official one-day visit that was postponed twice, according to a diplomatic source speaking to Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Tuesday.

Raisi and Erdoğan will meet in the capital Ankara for talks focused on the regional repercussions of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

His previous trips, one in November and one earlier this month, were both canceled because of spiraling tensions across the Middle East.

Iran's official news agency IRNA said Raisi would lead a "high-ranking political and economic delegation."

The visit comes amid growing fears about the regional repercussions of the war in Gaza, which Israel launched in reprisal for the unprecedented Oct. 7 attacks launched by Hamas, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

In response, Israel has carried out a relentless offensive that has killed at least 25,490 people in Gaza, around 70% of them women, children and adolescents.

Raisi vowed on Monday that Israel "will certainly pay" for the killing in Syria of a senior general with the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The United States and Britain launched a second round of joint military strikes on Iran-backed Huthis rebels in Yemen on Tuesday in reprisal for their repeated attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Erdoğan condemned the first round of strikes early this month as "disproportionate," accusing Washington and London of trying to turn the Red Sea into a "bloodbath."

Since October, Türkiye has engaged in a diplomatic blitz to end the conflict, highlighting the need for a lasting solution favoring the rights of Palestinians. Ankara has proposed a guarantorship model to ensure a solution.

The two leaders previously discussed over the phone steps for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, with Erdoğan stressing the importance of the Muslim world adopting a “common stance against Israeli atrocities.”