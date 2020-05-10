Iraq seeks to enhance bilateral relations in all fields with Turkey, the country's prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said Saturday.
The newly elected prime minister met with Fatih Yıldız, Turkey's ambassador to Baghdad, the Iraqi prime minister's office said in a statement.
Al-Khadimi stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation with Turkey in the economy and in the fight against terrorism.
Yıldız congratulated al-Khadimi on receiving the vote of confidence.
On Thursday, Iraq's parliament gave a vote of confidence to the new prime minister and his partial Cabinet to succeed the resigned government headed by Adil Abdul-Mahdi.
Al-Kadhimi managed to form a new government after two former prime ministers-designate, Mohammad Allawi and Adnan Al-Zurfi, failed to garner support.
Iraq has been roiled by mass protests since early October over poor living conditions and corruption, forcing Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi to resign.
At least 496 Iraqis have been killed and 17,000 have been injured since the protests began on Oct. 1, according to Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights.
