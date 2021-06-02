It is essential to document Israel's human rights violations, the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) said Wednesday as it hosted a webinar on human rights violations in Palestine.

ICYF President Taha Ayhan, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, Palestinian High Council President for Youth and Sports Jibril Rajoub as well as representatives and dignitaries from the Islamic world were in attendance.

Ayhan reiterated the call for the implementation of the United Nations resolutions on Palestine and Jerusalem. Noting that the Palestine and Jerusalem cause constituted the main motivation for the establishment of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Ayhan said: "It is essential that Israeli attacks against Palestinians are brought to light and the world is made aware of these injustices. The submission of documents detailing these atrocities and evidence exposing these great acts of injustice to the International Criminal Court (ICC) is of utmost importance. It is of great importance when it comes to showing the world these grave injustices."

Ayhan concluded by emphasizing the importance of the Palestinean issue and reminding the Muslim world of the importance of unity and close cooperation in the Muslim community.

"The Palestinean cause can only be won if we all come together," he remarked.

Israel's latest assault on the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank last month killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left a trail of destruction.

Health centers, schools, and media offices were among the structures that Israeli forces destroyed with impunity in an 11-day aerial assault on the besieged Gaza Strip.