Israel is deliberately prolonging cease-fire talks to weaken Palestinian resistance and force Gazans from their land, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said as he met with a Hamas delegation in Istanbul, diplomatic sources said.

Speaking with Hamas Shura Council head Muhammad Darwish, Fidan slammed Israel for pursuing a “genocide policy” by starving Gaza’s population and acting in bad faith in negotiations. He said such tactics show the Netanyahu government has no genuine intention of reaching a cease-fire.

The minister stressed that Israel’s attempts to displace Gaza’s population and annex the West Bank are unacceptable, reiterating Türkiye’s support for continued talks.

Fidan also noted growing global public support for Palestine, with more countries recognizing the State of Palestine and Israel facing increasing isolation. He reaffirmed that Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian cause will remain strong.