The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel, calling it the biggest threat to peace and stability in the region through its aggressive and expansionist policies, saying that it “feeds" on conflict.

The ministry condemned recent provocative remarks by Israeli ministers targeting Türkiye, saying such rhetoric reflects not only their current state of mind but also the extremist and racist nature of the Israeli government.

The ministry also criticized Israel’s air and ground assaults on multiple locations in Syria on April 2, stating there had been no provocation or threat against Israel from Syrian territory.

“Israel's simultaneous air and ground attacks on several locations last night (2 April), despite the absence of any provocation or attack against it from Syrian territory, can only be explained by Israel's foreign policy approach that feeds on conflict,” the statement said.

The ministry questioned why recent developments in Syria and Lebanon – which offer hope for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and have been welcomed by the international community – would disturb Israel.

Ankara said Israeli ministers could not deflect attention from their country’s “genocide in Gaza, total war against the Palestinian people, settler terrorism, annexation plans for the West Bank, and expansionist ambitions behind attacks on Syria and Lebanon” by targeting Türkiye.

“Israel has become the foremost threat to the security of our region through its attacks on the territorial integrity and national unity of the regional countries. As a strategic destabilizer in the region, Israel causes turmoil and fuels terrorism,” the statement added.

The ministry urged Israel to end its expansionist policies, withdraw from occupied territories, and stop obstructing efforts to restore stability in Syria.

Calling on the international community to act, the ministry emphasized the urgent need for global responsibility in curbing Israel’s increasingly brazen aggression.

Israel has carried out an extensive bombing campaign against Syrian military assets since an anti-regime alliance toppled longtime dictator Bashar Assad in November. It has also carried out ground incursions into southern Syria in a bid to keep the forces of the new government back from the border.

Authorities in the southern province of Daraa said nine civilians were killed and several wounded in Israeli shelling near the city of Nawa.

The provincial government said the bombardment came amid Israel's deepest ground incursion into southern Syria so far.

Tensions have been running high between Türkiye and Israel in Syria as the latter continues attacks on the war-torn country just as Damascus is trying to achieve stability.

Ankara has often criticized Israel for its actions in Syria, which drive instability.