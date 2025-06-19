Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will one day face justice, Ambassador Egemen Bağış said Wednesday at a regional peace forum in Tirana, slamming the Israeli leader for exploiting his power to deflect from his own legal troubles.

Speaking during a panel at the “From Knowledge to Action” forum in Albania’s capital, Bağış criticized Israel’s ongoing attacks on Palestinians and said the time had come to reject Netanyahu’s actions.

"...we all have a problem with how Netanyahu abuses his authority to escape prosecution and extend his political career. It’s time to say ‘no’ — and I have no doubt we will see the day he is judged,” Bağış said.

Türkiye has been a fervent critic of Israel, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan comparing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, accusing Tel Aviv of committing genocide and criticizing Western nations for backing Israel.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024, for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity tied to the war in Gaza and the October 2023 incursion that spurred Israel's genocidal offensive.

In their decision to grant the warrants, the ICC judges said there were reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Gallant were criminally responsible for starvation in Gaza and the persecution of Palestinians.

Addressing Türkiye-Greece relations, Bağış acknowledged political differences but emphasized solidarity in times of crisis. “We may have disagreements, but when it matters most, we are the first to help each other,” he said.

He also highlighted the growing role of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations in combating xenophobia, racism, and Islamophobia.

“In today’s world of wars, I can’t hear the voice of peace,” Bağış said, calling for renewed global efforts to protect human dignity and cooperation.