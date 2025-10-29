Israel’s latest attacks on Gaza and its parliament’s move to annex the occupied West Bank prove that Tel Aviv has no real agenda for peace, but rather aims to continue its occupation and genocide, Türkiye’s Communications Director said Wednesday.

In a statement, Burhanettin Duran said the recent attack, which killed at least nine Palestinians, demonstrates once again that Israel poses a threat to regional peace and stability.

“The so-called decision by the Israeli parliament to annex the occupied West Bank and the subsequent attack on Gaza show that Israel has no intention of pursuing peace – instead, it seeks to perpetuate occupation and genocide,” he said in a statement.

He called on the international community to show determination in condemning Israel’s genocidal policies and holding it accountable for crimes against civilians.

“Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye will continue to stand firmly on the side of the oppressed, as the voice of justice and humanity, defending the Palestinian cause and standing tall against tyranny,” Duran said.

The Israeli army launched a series of air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately carry out "forceful" strikes in the enclave over alleged cease-fire violations, which were later rejected by Hamas.

The cease-fire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Oct. 10 under U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli hostages, in exchange for Palestinians held by Israel and rebuilding of the enclave.

Last week, Israel’s parliament voted to give preliminary approval to a bill to impose Israeli sovereignty on the occupied West Bank, a move that was also condemned by the U.S.