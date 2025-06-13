The Netanyahu government’s attack is unjustified and threatens to disrupt regional stability, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Friday, adding that Türkiye condemns the attack.

"Israel has added another one to its illegal and provocative acts by attacking Iran," Yılmaz said on social media. "This attack, which takes place as international pressure against the genocidal policies implemented in Gaza have been increasing, which takes place as nuclear talks with Iran are ongoing, is a stance that staves off diplomacy and human values."

Yılmaz underlined that international organizations and countries must take a stronger stance against such acts threatening the region.

Similarly, the Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes "in the strongest terms" as "the attacks constitute a clear violation of international law and serve as a provocative act that furthers Israel's policy of strategic destabilization of the region."

The timing of the strikes, amid intensified negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, shows that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has no interest in diplomatic solutions and is willing to jeopardize regional stability and global peace to pursue its own interests, it added.

Israel must immediately cease its aggressive actions, which risk triggering broader conflicts, the ministry warned.

It reiterated Türkiye's hope to not see additional bloodshed and destruction in the Middle East. The ministry also called on the international community to take immediate action to prevent the spread of war.

Israel launched a flurry of strikes on Iran late Thursday, targeting nuclear facilities, missile factories and military commanders. Iran launched about 100 drones toward Israeli territory in retaliation.

Israel's overnight attack on Iran can have "no legitimacy or justification," ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) spokesperson said on the same day.

"This is barbaric aggression," Ömer Çelik wrote on social media.

With this attack, Israel has added "to its savage and barbaric attacks that set the entire region on fire," he said, condemning the "unlawful" assault in the strongest terms.

The entire world must heed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's warnings about the consequences of the genocidal actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, he implored.

Amid rising international pressure against Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza, Israel has once again launched a new attack to divert attention from its genocide, Çelik said.

Israel carrying out this attack while negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are ongoing "has once again shown that Israel is hostile to all diplomatic efforts," he said.

"Israeli aggression is a threat to the entire world," Çelik added, calling on the international community to take joint concrete measures against it.