President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday welcomed Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito in the capital, Ankara.

Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko arrived in Türkiye on Tuesday for a five-day visit on the occasion of the centenary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. They were also scheduled to attend a banquet hosted by Erdoğan later on Wednesday.

On Thursday, they will travel to Istanbul, where the prince is expected to address an event on the centenary of relations.

Earlier on Wednesday, the royal couple met Japanese citizens living in Türkiye and staff of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at a hotel in Ankara.

They are expected to attend several social and cultural activities during their visit. The couple is also scheduled to visit Kalehöyük, an archaeological excavation site in central Türkiye sponsored by the Middle Eastern Culture Center in Japan established by Prince Mikasa, the great-uncle of the visiting crown prince.

Friendly interactions between the two countries date back to the Meiji Era, which lasted from 1868 to 1912.

Prince and Princess Komatsu of Japan visited the Ottoman Empire, a gesture reciprocated by the Ottoman frigate Ertuğrul in 1890.

However, the frigate tragically sank off Wakayama Prefecture after encountering a typhoon, resulting in over 500 deaths.

Survivors were cared for in Japan, and memorial ceremonies are still held in both countries to commemorate this historic link.

Despite interruptions during World War II, postwar visits by Japanese royals, including Prince Mikasa, strengthened ties.

The two countries have supported each other during crises, such as Japan's aid after the 1999 Türkiye earthquake and Türkiye’s assistance following Japan’s 2011 tsunami.

This visit by the Japanese royal couple underscores the two nations’ long-lasting bond and mutual respect, promising to enhance bilateral understanding and cooperation.