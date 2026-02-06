Jordan’s King Abdullah II will visit Türkiye on Feb. 7 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced Friday.

Talks in Istanbul will focus on bilateral relations as well as recent regional developments, with both sides expected to discuss steps to support stability across the Middle East, Duran said.

Regular consultations and mutual visits between Türkiye and Jordan, two important partners in the region, contribute to advancing their multifaceted relations.

The two countries are working closely together, bilaterally and multilaterally, in response to developments in the region, including Syria and Palestine.