The defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey was "an attack on democracy, and an attack on a NATO ally," a former U.S. ambassador in Turkey and Iraq said on Friday, calling the perpetrator of the putsch a "terrorist organization."

Speaking at the Turkish Embassy in Washington D.C. as it marked the sixth anniversary of the coup attempt, James Jeffrey called the coup attempt a "tragic event," which he said had failed thanks to the Turkish government and its people who risked their lives to stop it from succeeding.

"The July 15, 2016 coup by the terrorist Fetullah Gülen organization was an attack on democracy and an attack on a NATO ally. Period," said Jeffrey.

The event at the diplomatic mission started with a moment of silence, followed by a recitation of the Turkish national anthem. Among the participants was Osama Jamal, general secretary of the United States Council for Muslim Organizations (USCMO), along with foreign and Turkish diplomats.

Jeffrey said everybody in Turkey "should be proud their people and their government withstood this challenge."

Turning to Turkey's request for the U.S. to extradite Gülen, who has lived in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania since 1998, the former ambassador said there are legal reasons "that are pretty compelling on the obstacles to an extradition, but in a better world he would be extradited" to face justice in Turkey, he added.

"What is less understandable was the reaction of many, including in the government and Congress, to this attempt on democracy. I still don't understand the implications of that, why people reacted the way they did. The country was not embraced and supported as quickly by us," he said.

Turkish Ambassador to the United States Hasan Murat Mercan, for his part, called on the U.S. to recognize the role of FETÖ in the coup attempt, the threat it poses to democracy, and to support the Turkish people.

"Today is about Turkish people. It is about their desire to live in a democratic society, their pursuit of happiness and prosperity as one nation," said Mercan.