Temel Karamollaoğlu was reelected as a chairperson at the 8th Ordinary Grand Congress of the Felicity Party (SP) held on Sunday in Ankara.
The 1,200 registered delegates in congress chose the cadre and the chairperson of the minor opposition party for the 2023 elections.
Karamollaoğlu, the incumbent chair of the party, was the only candidate standing at the congress. He was reelected as chairperson by party delegates. After the election, Karamollaoğlu said “We have a lot of work to do for the 2023 elections.”
