"Osman Kavala was 'Turkey’s Soros' that was behind Gezi Park riots," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a televised statement late Wednesday.

The Turkish leader also underlined European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) previously said that it needed local court’s ruling first.

"Now that the verdict is out and they will have to accept it as it is," he said.

Kavala faced charges over the 2013 Gezi Park protests which started as a small number of demonstrations then became a nationwide riots. Even though the was acquitted all of his charges in February 202, an appeals court overturned the verdict.

He was also accused of being a part of 2016 defeated coup orchestrated by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in Turkey and the court said it decided to acquit Kavala of espionage charge due to lack of evidence.

On Monday, he was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of attempting to overthrow the government by financing 2013 Gezi Park protests.

Kavala's case has drawn international backlash on the grounds that the had been kept in prison for years without a conviction.