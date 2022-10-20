Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Ankara Erkebulan Sapiyev said on Wednesday that Türkiye and Kazakhstan have taken great strides in their cooperation over 30 years and that they aim to continue to carry out their work in the best way possible.

“We have taken great strides in cooperation in 30 years. We have achieved great results. We are still trying and will try to carry out these works in the best way possible,” Sapiyev said.

Sapiyev held a briefing on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, Sapiyev emphasized that this is very important for both countries.

The ambassador highlighted that the Kazakh authorities have put together an action plan to carry forward the brotherly relations between the two countries and that they will organize various conferences, meetings and visits throughout the rest of the year.

He also noted that Kazakhstan opened its first embassy in Türkiye 30 years ago and built its new embassy building in 2002, calling Türkiye the country's "second homeland."

Emphasizing that mutual visits have continued since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Sapiyev said that a Strategic Partnership Agreement was signed between Türkiye and Kazakhstan in 2009.

Noting that mutual visits strengthen relations in all fields, Sapiyev pointed out the importance of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Kazakhstan in October.

Highlighting that a joint statement on "Enhanced Strategic Partnership" was signed during Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Türkiye this year, Sapiyev said, " We are both proud and happy about it.”

Stating that they are trying to improve bilateral and multilateral relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan within the framework of various international organizations, Sapiyev stressed that the two countries support each other in the international arena and within the framework of the United Nations and they also agree on international and regional issues.

The ambassador also underlined that 20 agreements were signed between the two countries this year.

Earlier, upon the invitation of Tokayev, Erdoğan visited Kazakhstan on Oct. 12-13. The fourth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, organized as part of Erdoğan's visit to Kazakhstan, was an important step in strengthening the cooperation between the countries.

The presidents expressed their view that this visit will contribute to the further consolidation of the "Enhanced Strategic Partnership" between the two countries in their joint statement after the meeting, and underlined the importance of continuing the political dialogue between the states through mutual visits and talks at various levels.

Within the scope of the meetings held in an atmosphere of mutual friendship and understanding, the presidents discussed the possibilities of further strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations with Türkiye in March 1992, about two months after officially announcing its independence.

Türkiye then opened its embassy in Almaty, the country's capital at that time, and pioneered the establishment of the first diplomatic mission in independent Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan also set up its embassy in Ankara in the same year. In 2009, bilateral relations gained the status of strategic partnership.