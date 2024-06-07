The Kremlin on Friday said it was exploring ways with Türkiye to protect bilateral cooperation from Western pressure.

Speaking at a press briefing in St. Petersburg, Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the U.S. and U.K. are exerting "unprecedented pressure" on countries through "pseudo intelligence agencies" established to monitor violations of anti-Russian sanctions.

"These representatives come to Ankara, gather officials and business leaders and rudely threaten them," he said.

Peskov acknowledged that Russia and Türkiye are experiencing difficulties in their economic ties, with sanctions negatively impacting the Russian-Turkish business dialogue.

"We are looking for ways to circumvent this Western pressure. We will definitely find them," he said.

Regarding President Vladimir Putin's visit to Türkiye, Peskov explained that it has been delayed due to difficulties in coordinating the schedules of the two leaders.

"It was not possible to align the presidents' schedules, but high-level contacts will continue in the very near future. Preparation for such contacts is ongoing," he said.