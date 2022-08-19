Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev on Thursday hailed the grain deal that was reached between warring sides Ukraine and Russia thanks to the efforts of Türkiye and the United Nations.

"Wheat export from Ukrainian ports is a great success. We believe that Türkiye's mediation policy will lead to a better future," Kulubaev told Anadolu Agency (AA) during an official visit to Ankara.

Due to the war in Ukraine, there has been an increase in prices for all products in Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia, therefore the countries in the region are looking for alternative ways for food security, Kulubaev said.

Referring to the grain corridor deal signed with the initiative of Türkiye and the U.N., he said they support the mediation policy of the Turkish president and foreign minister.

On July 22, Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for exporting Ukrainian grain stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its sixth month.

To oversee the process, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul was officially launched on July 27, comprising representatives from the three countries and the U.N. to enable the safe transportation of commercial foodstuffs and fertilizers by merchant ships.

Middle corridor

Kulubaev said the Trans-Caspian East-West Corridor, also called the Middle Corridor, allows the transportation of goods from China to Europe in a short time.

Stressing that they aim to improve the transportation and logistics opportunities of the Middle Corridor countries, including Kyrgyzstan, he said the joint construction of the Eurasian Continental Bridge with the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative project is actively carried out in the Central Asian region.

"This transportation and logistics projects are the rebirth of the great Silk Road, one of the main trade routes of the ancient and Middle Ages. The modern new Silk Road is the most important part of the development of all of Central Asia," he said.

The project is aimed to increase the potential of trade and logistics, he added.

Ties with Türkiye

Referring to the bilateral relations, he said the two countries marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Noting that the cooperation and political trust between Ankara and Bishkek are at the highest level, he said a strategic partnership was established in 2011.

"Türkiye provides us with support in international organizations and we need the experience of the Turkish state," he said, adding that there was potential for further growth in bilateral relations.

Türkiye was the first country to recognize the independence of Kyrgyzstan in 1992.