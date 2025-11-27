A delegation from the Turkish Parliament paid a visit to Italy. The delegation is led by Fuat Oktay, Istanbul lawmaker for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), who heads Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Türkiye-Italy relations have advanced significantly in recent years,” Oktay said, noting that constructive dialogue between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has played an important role. He said developments in the trans-Atlantic sphere, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and issues in the Mediterranean and the Middle East have brought the two countries even closer.

Oktay said the delegation aimed to strengthen parliamentary ties that complement ongoing contacts between the two governments and heads of state. He described the talks in Rome as direct and sincere, noting that some Italian counterparts expressed satisfaction with the progress in bilateral relations and signaled support for Türkiye, including within the EU’s security architecture.

The delegation, including AK Party Izmir deputy Ceyda Bölünmez Çankırı, AK Party Ankara deputy Ahmet Fethan Baykoç, Republican People’s Party (CHP) Düzce deputy Talih Özcan, Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) Party Bitlis deputy Semra Çağlar Gökalp, and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Kayseri deputy Ismail Özdemir, held two days of official talks.

During the visit, the committee met with Lorenzo Cesa, head of the Italian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly; Giulio Tremonti, chair of the Chamber of Deputies’ Foreign Affairs Committee, and committee members; Giulia Pastorella, chair of the Italy-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group; Senator Pier Ferdinando Casini, head of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s Italian group; and Stefania Gabriella Anastasia Craxi, chair of the Senate Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, along with committee members.

Oktay and the delegation discussed a wide range of regional and global issues with their Italian counterparts, including Türkiye-Italy relations, Türkiye-European Union and NATO ties, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Cyprus issue, Syria, Libya, Gaza and the Balkans.

The delegation’s first meeting was with Turkish Ambassador to Rome Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen, where they reviewed the current state and future of Türkiye-Italy relations.

As part of the official visit, the committee held a cordial and productive meeting with Lorenzo Cesa, chair of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s Italian delegation. The sides discussed solidarity and cooperation among NATO allies and explored opportunities to build on positive momentum in bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries and the broader region, particularly within the EU and NATO.

The delegation then met with Giulio Tremonti and members of the Chamber of Deputies’ Foreign Affairs Committee. The sides reviewed political, commercial, economic and cultural aspects of the bilateral relationship, and addressed areas such as defense industry cooperation, digital and emerging technologies, and energy.

The Turkish delegation underscored the need to ease visa procedures, stressing that current challenges impact business, tourism, education and cultural exchanges. Discussions also covered Türkiye-EU relations, Türkiye’s NATO activities and contributions to trans-Atlantic security, the evolving European security architecture, developments in the Mediterranean and the Balkans, and recent events in Libya, Syria, Gaza and the Russia-Ukraine war. Both sides explored how their close working relationship could further benefit their countries and the region. They also discussed making regular dialogue between the two parliaments’ foreign affairs committees more structured and permanent.

Giulia Pastorella and members of the Italy-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group later joined the meetings for a constructive exchange. The delegations agreed on the importance of strengthening longstanding bilateral ties through parliamentary diplomacy and taking concrete steps to enhance cooperation between friendship groups. They shared views on advancing the political, economic and cultural bonds underpinning the strategic partnership.

The sides also exchanged views on Türkiye’s EU accession process, shared areas of interest, Türkiye’s contributions to peace efforts and reconstruction in war-torn regions, and the protection of Mediterranean trade routes.

Oktay and the delegation concluded their visit with a meeting with Stefania Gabriella Anastasia Craxi, chair of the Senate Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and committee members. The talks focused on the strategic dimension of Türkiye-Italy relations, defense and security cooperation opportunities, and regional and global developments.