Two days of talks between representatives of Libya's rival administrations that took place in Egypt this week were "positive" and paved the way for further face-to-face discussions, the United Nations said.

The U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) "appreciates the efforts of both delegations and welcomes the outcomes reached during the discussion," it said in a statement late Tuesday after talks in the Red Sea resort town of Hurghada that began Monday.

The talks between representatives of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces focused on "pressing security and military issues," the U.N. said.

They addressed "security arrangements in an area to be defined at a later stage," while addressing tasks and responsibilities of the Petroleum Facilities Guard, the U.N. mission added.

"UNSMIL hopes that this positive development will contribute to paving the way toward a final and lasting cease-fire agreement," it said.

Representatives from the two sides agreed to put a series of recommendations to the 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC), a forum bringing together five representatives from each side.

These recommendations include resuming "face-to-face meetings" from next week, the release of individuals detained in military operations and further discussion of the role of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG).

Pro-Haftar groups supported by the PFG blockaded key oilfields and export terminals from January to demand what they called a fair share of hydrocarbon revenues. Libya has Africa's largest oil reserves.

The two sides announced separately in August that they would cease all hostilities and hold nationwide elections before delegates met in Morocco in the first week of September for talks.

In the Libyan conflict, the GNA is mainly supported by Turkey and Qatar, while Haftar forces have the backing of Russia, France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The GNA in June turned back a 14-month assault on the capital Tripoli by the eastern-based Haftar forces, and the two are now dug in along a front line near Sirte.

Following the diplomatic talks in Egypt, GNA leader and Libya's Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj also held a phone call with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The two leaders discussed the international efforts for sustainable peace in Libya. The written statement released by Libya's Prime Ministry Office said they underlined that the dialogue process between the Libyan sides should lead to nationwide elections in the country in a short time.

They also agreed on the necessity of ending the negative effects of foreign interventions in the country.

U.S. defense chief visits North Africa

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper met with Tunisia's president Wednesday, kicking off a North African tour amid growing concern about lawlessness in Libya.

Esper then traveled to Algeria on Thursday and is scheduled to visit Morocco on Friday, according to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Tunis. It is his first trip to Africa as a defense secretary.

Esper met with Tunisian President Kaïs Saied and Defense Minister Brahim Bartagi. He then visited the American military cemetery in Carthage to pay respects to the more than 6,500 U.S. soldiers killed or missing in action in the region during World War II, according to the American Battle Monuments Commission.

Talks focused on defense, security and the fight against terrorism, according to a statement by the Tunisian president's office.

Tunis and Washington maintain close military cooperation, notably in training Tunisian forces and securing Tunisia's southern border with Libya. The U.S. and Germany have helped establish an electronic surveillance system to prevent infiltration across the border.

The Tunisian president reiterated his country's willingness to facilitate the search for a political solution for Libya, which, he said, must ultimately be resolved by Libyans. Tunisia is among the country's hardest hit by the instability in Libya. The busy border was once used by workers and tourists.