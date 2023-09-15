Libya’s ambassador thanked Türkiye for providing help during the recent floods that devastated his country.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ambassador Mustafa Elgelaib recounted that the disaster was a result of excessive rainfall in the city of Derna, which led to the collapse of two dams in the region and resulted in significant loss of life.

The ambassador emphasized that the Libyan Embassy promptly contacted Turkish authorities, establishing a collaborative effort to facilitate aid delivery to Libya.

He further noted that people from around the world rallied to support Libya in the aftermath of the disaster, with Türkiye being among the first countries to dispatch aid to the affected region.

“The Turkish government, people, humanitarian aid organizations, hospitals and universities were truly in solidarity with us. Additionally, Türkiye’s embassies and consulates were in solidarity with us. We appreciate and are proud of this,” said Elgelaib.

“We are proud of the world’s solidarity with our country, Libya ... I would like to take this opportunity to thank Türkiye and its people, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the ministers,” he added.

The ambassador said that Turkish authorities were in contact with Libyan authorities from the first hours of the floods in Derna.

“We have historical, cultural, political, economic and brotherhood and friendship ties with the Turkish people. Therefore, we were not surprised by the support of the Turkish people. Türkiye has always done its part. We are happy about this. We hope to continue this relationship,” he said.

Stating that Libya was one of the first countries that came to Türkiye’s aid after the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Kahramanmaras, Elgelaib said, “We are a people and an ummah. The role Türkiye plays in the region is very effective and exemplary. Hopefully, these relations will continue in good and bad times.”

“Turkish people showed great sympathy regarding the disaster in Libya. Their condolences were heartfelt. Numerous universities, charities and business people have offered help. Turkish people are saddened by the pain of their brothers. Libyans appreciate the Turkish people for this behavior,” said Elgelaib.

Elgelaib further mentioned that they opened a condolence book at the Embassy due to the flood disaster, and many Turkish officials and diplomatic representatives from other countries in Ankara have signed the book to express their condolences.

At least 6,000 people were killed and thousands of others remain missing due to the weekend floods in eastern Libya, according to the latest official numbers.

Torrential rains from Storm Daniel swept several areas on Sunday in eastern Libya, most notably Benghazi, Al-Bayda and Al-Marj, as well as Soussa and Derna.