Malaysia’s ambassador to Ankara, Sazali Bin Mustafa Kemal, said relations between Malaysia and Türkiye are at their highest point in history, highlighting deepened strategic cooperation and the two countries’ joint role in advancing regional stability and global peace.

As his term in Türkiye came to an end, Sazali visited the streets around Ankara Castle with his wife and spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about bilateral relations and his experiences in the country.

Having served in the Turkish capital for about five and a half years, Sazali said he felt at home in the city from the very beginning and described it as a place rich in history.

Recalling the moment he presented his letter of credence to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Sazali said the president first mentioned his name and asked whether he had any connection with Türkiye due to sharing the name Mustafa Kemal.

He said this was very meaningful for him and felt like an advantage to carry the same name as such a distinguished historical figure, noting that it is a common name in Malaysia.

He also said Ankara holds a special place in his life because he arrived in Türkiye single and later got married in the country, which made his time there unforgettable.

The official praised Türkiye's deep historical heritage and highlighted Turkish cuisine as one of the country's most valuable cultural elements, noting that it brings together flavors from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

He said Iskender is his favorite dish and that, despite health limitations, he always tries to eat Iskender in Bursa.

He said he visited many parts of Türkiye, naming Istanbul as his favorite city due to the Bosporus and the sea.

He added that he frequently visited Cappadocia and enjoyed its landscape, and that visiting Mount Nemrut made him feel as if he were traveling through history.

Sazali said he tried to learn Turkish but found that the language requires significant concentration.

He added that his favorite Turkish word is "arkadaşlar" ("friends"), because whenever he remembers the word, he thinks of the Turkish people and their warmth.

He also spoke about "Visit Malaysia 2026," inviting Turkish families to explore the country and noting that Malaysia offers a wide range of attractions.

Referring to martial arts, he said he holds a black belt in taekwondo and highlighted Malaysia's traditional martial art Silat, expressing confidence that Turkish people would appreciate it.

Bilateral relations

On bilateral ties, Sazali emphasized that relations between Malaysia and Türkiye have always been long-standing and diplomatic, with people-to-people ties predating the official establishment of diplomatic relations in 1964.

He said the relationship has seen tremendous development and that at present ties are at an excellent level.

He noted that relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022 and that high-level visits between the two countries have strengthened cooperation in regional and global matters.

Referring to the Palestinian issue, Sazali said Malaysia and Türkiye consult each other regularly and move in coordination.

He added that by acting together, the two countries play a significant role in promoting regional stability, world security and international peace.

He underlined the importance of people-to-people contacts, noting that around 100,000 Malaysians visited Türkiye in 2025, while about 31,000 Turkish citizens visit Malaysia annually.

The diplomat also pointed out that Malaysia can learn from Türkiye in areas such as defense, development and engineering, while Türkiye can benefit from Malaysia's experience in the semiconductor industry.

He added that Malaysia supports Türkiye's efforts to become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and highlighted Türkiye's experience in diplomacy, defense, international relations and security, saying that Ankara has often been at the forefront in encouraging mediation and negotiation in resolving international conflicts and crises.