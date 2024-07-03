The Maldives on Wednesday announced it had appointed its first-ever ambassador to Türkiye.

President Mohamed Muizzu appointed Abdul Raheem Abdul Latheef as the nation's top diplomat to the Republic of Türkiye, an official statement said.

As lieutenant general, Latheef served as chief of the Maldives Defense Force until this April. From December 2018 to last November, he served as deputy armed forces chief.

The Indian Ocean island nation decided to open a diplomatic mission in Ankara last December, following Muizzu's official trip to Türkiye.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Muizzu and his delegation in the capital Ankara last November.

The countries established diplomatic ties in 1979. Many Turkish firms invest in the Maldives’ tourism sector and the country itself is a popular tourism destination for Turkish citizens.

The two countries also cooperate at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the U.N. and other platforms.

Climate change is another common concern between Türkiye and the Maldives, and the two countries have signed a cooperation agreement on the issue in 2022.

The fight against terrorism and radicalism is another area of bilateral cooperation and a priority for Türkiye. Ankara urges the Maldives to be vigilant about the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which was behind the failed 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye and has a considerable presence outside of the country.

Separately, Muizzu also appointed Shiuneen Rasheed and Uz Mohamed Thoha as the country's ambassadors to Bangladesh and Pakistan, respectively.