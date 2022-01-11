Peace and unity in our surrounding geography, from Afghanistan to Pakistan, will pave the way for Turkey and its neighbors to come to an understanding where all can benefit, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Monday.

Celebrating Jan. 10 Administrators Day at an event organized by the Turkish Administrators Association in the capital Ankara, Soylu expressed his pleasure that they had come together for a traditional meeting.

Pointing to the many changes witnessed and issues in the world, Soylu said that Turkey also brought new topics to the world's attention in the 21st century.

Using the issue of migration as an example, one of the most fundamental global problems, the minister stressed that all institutions and the great powers turned their backs on the problem.

An understanding has prevailed that "squeezes the migration issue between Turkey and Greece, Turkey and Syria, Turkey and Iran, on the border between Iran and Afghanistan," the minister stressed, adding that this understanding reduces the issue of migration to "just borders" while ignoring proxy wars to get rid of them. He stated that this approach fails to see the points where "access to justice, education, health and even the whole of humanity is blocked," as destruction ensues from west to east, in order to avoid problems in their own geographies.

Turkey has successfully brought up the problems that globalization has imposed on it that have yet to be solved within the framework of bilateral, regional and inherited relations, Soylu said. The "fundamental code of the 21st century," he said, is that problems are not solved by global institutions and powerful countries, but rather through bilateral relations with the geographies around us, regional relations and inherited ties. "Turkey has determined a correct path in this direction and continues on this route," Soylu affirmed.

Stating that Turkey wants peace and tranquility not only for itself but also for the surrounding geography, Soylu said: "A peaceful Baghdad is a strong and great Turkey. A peaceful Syria is a strong and great Turkey." Once peace and unity are achieved in Turkey's surrounding geography, from Afghanistan to Pakistan, this will pave the way for a "strong and great" future for all in the region by establishing an understanding that can "transform their own gains."

Turkey has been a key transit point for migrants aiming to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey also hosts the highest number of migrants in the world, as nearly 5 million migrants, including nearly 4 million Syrians, live in the country.