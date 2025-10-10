The head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalın, said Friday that the newly established cease-fire in Gaza marks the end of a painful chapter, as he warned that ensuring its implementation will require “great vigilance and care.”

Speaking at the opening of the National Intelligence Academy’s International Congress on Intelligence Studies in Ankara – the first international intelligence conference organized in Türkiye – Kalın described the truce as “fragile” and stressed that enforcing it will be a delicate process.

“With the establishment of the cease-fire in Gaza, as of this morning, we have left behind an important period in our recent history,” said Kalın.

“The genocide policies carried out against the people of Gaza for two years have, as of today, ended with this cease-fire.”

The cease-fire, announced earlier this week by U.S. President Donald Trump, is based on a 20-point plan that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent truce and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip.

A second phase calls for establishing a new governing structure in Gaza without Hamas’ participation, forming a joint security force of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Muslim nations, and disarming Hamas. It also envisions Arab and Islamic funding for reconstruction efforts, with limited involvement from the Palestinian Authority.

Kalın said the cease-fire should be seen as a starting point, not a final solution.

“This cease-fire is not the solution itself – it is only the first step,” he said. “The real solution will only come when a Palestinian state is established and a two-state solution is implemented in the Middle East.”

He added that Türkiye believes achieving such a resolution is possible, emphasizing the importance of political will and determination.

“During the intense negotiations held a day ago, we saw clearly that where mutual trust is lacking, what resolves problems is willpower, intent and determination – and the hope these generate,” Kalın said.

On the National Intelligence Academy, Kalın said it was established about a year and a half ago and has already begun to play “a key role in shaping the intelligence discipline and ecosystem in Türkiye” through research, reports and workshops.