President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the importance of diplomacy at the leaders' level, as he said more extensive steps would be taken regarding the Ukraine grain deal soon.

Speaking during a joint live broadcast on the ATV and a Haber channels, Erdoğan said both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy approach Ankara positively regarding the issue of grain exports.

He noted that Türkiye reciprocates their stance in a positive manner.

The president said the grain deal would prioritize African countries in need as agreed with Putin and that Ankara nad Moscow agreed on grain shipments to Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan.