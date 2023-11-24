The motion to extend the mandate of Turkish troops in Libya for two more years was submitted to the Parliament on Friday.

The motion, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said: “The continuation of the cease-fire and the political dialogue process in Libya and the establishment of peace and stability as a result of this process are of great importance for Türkiye.”

“The risks and threats arising from Libya persist for Türkiye and the entire region. In case of the resumption of attacks against the legitimate government, Türkiye’s interests in both the Mediterranean basin and North Africa will be adversely affected,” the motion noted.

“Preventing the resumption of conflicts holds significance to ensure the conclusion of military and political negotiations conducted under the auspices of the U.N.,” it added.

Parliament first allowed the deployment of troops in Libya for one year in January 2020. Libya’s U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) had formally requested Turkish “air, ground and sea” military support to fend off an offensive by Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s forces to take the capital Tripoli.

Türkiye and Libya have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019, along with Türkiye’s aid to help the legitimate Libyan government push back putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

In the Libyan crisis, Türkiye supported the U.N.-recognized legitimate government in Tripoli against the eastern-based illegitimate forces led by Haftar, who was backed by Egypt, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia. Türkiye’s support for the U.N.-recognized Tripoli government was critical in repelling the Haftar forces’ offensive to capture the capital, Tripoli. It led to a period of stability, resulting in the formation of a united government.

In the current situation, Türkiye suggests that an election reflecting the will of the Libyan people should be held to establish a long-lasting and stable government in the country.