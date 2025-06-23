In a declaration issued after a ministerial meeting in Istanbul on Sunday, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned Israel's recent attacks on Iran, Syria and Lebanon, and called on the international community to take immediate deterrent measures.

The statement, released after the 51st session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, described Israel's actions as violations of international law and breaches of the sovereignty and security of the targeted countries.

The declaration "calls on the international community to take deterrent measures to stop this aggression and make Israel accountable for crimes committed."

The declaration also announced the formation of an open-ended "Ministerial Contact Group," which will be tasked with establishing regular contacts with the relevant regional and international parties to support de-escalation efforts, stop the aggression against Iran and achieve a peaceful settlement.

It stressed the urgent need to stop Israeli attacks while also expressing serious concern about the dangerous escalation, which threatens the region's human, economic and environmental situation.

‘Productive’ talks

According to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the meeting provided a venue for productive consultations amid increasing regional challenges.

"I extend my sincere thanks to my esteemed counterparts and all participants," Fidan said in a statement posted on X late Sunday.

"At a time when our region is going through serious challenges, we, as Muslim countries, engaged in intensive and fruitful consultations," Fidan added.

Fidan stated that the Istanbul Declaration amplified the collective voice of the Islamic world on global issues and included 156 resolutions addressing the common concerns of Muslim countries and minorities.

"Over the past two days, our main agenda item has been Israel's aggressive stance, which poses a threat to regional security and stability," he said.

Fidan also announced that the OIC has agreed to establish a contact group to address the recent developments in Iran.

He recalled the organization's founding in 1969 in response to the arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, emphasizing that it remains committed to ending oppression and defending the rights of the Palestinian people.

"We will not allow Israel's strategy of spreading the conflict across the region to overshadow the genocide taking place in Palestine," he said.

Fidan underlined the importance of unity among Muslim nations, saying despite differences in language, "our prayers are the same," and called for solidarity and cooperation to resolve shared problems.