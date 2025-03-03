President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for a fair representation of Muslims in global decision-making mechanisms, as he highlighted the importance of U.N. Security Council reform.

"Muslims, who make up a quarter of the world's population, should be represented as they deserve," he said, speaking at the 16th Traditional Iftar Dinner with Ambassadors in Ankara on Monday.

He added that it was a long time before global decision-making mechanisms had adapted to the changing conditions of the world.

“Having an Islamic country with veto power in the U.N. Security Council is not just a necessity but an obligation,” Erdoğan said, adding that the more resistance there is to this wave of change, the more numerous and severe the problems will become.

Noting that Islamophobia, anti-migrant sentiment, and trade wars are driving the rules-based international system into a deadlock, Erdoğan said this ideology paves the way for the law of the jungle.

The president warned that a harsher, unjust international order was being built, one where the weak are left to suffer.

“If left unchecked, this will inevitably lead to political and military explosions, the early signs of which are already visible,” he said, adding that humanity cannot afford to ignore problems, turn a blind eye to looming dangers, or leave issues to time.

Referring to his “World is bigger than five” motto, Erdoğan said it is not merely about solving issues, but rather about the replacement of a flawed global order.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan also said Europe’s security is inconceivable without Türkiye.

He emphasized Türkiye's EU membership as a "strategic priority," reaffirming the country's role as an "inseparable part of Europe."

"It is becoming increasingly difficult for Europe to maintain its position as a global actor without Türkiye securing its rightful place," he stated.