The president of Azerbaijan said Wednesday that the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has been occupied for nearly three decades by Armenia and was recently liberated by Azerbaijan, will be revived.

"Our people's unity will enable us to bring back life to the liberated territories. Karabakh will be reborn. It will be revived and reinvigorated. It will become a real paradise," Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered agreement on Nov. 10 to end the fighting and work toward a comprehensive solution. Aliyev hailed the deal as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain the upper hand to end the three-decade occupation.

"These are the happiest moments in the life of every one of us. The second Karabakh war will go down in history as Azerbaijan's glorious victory. All of our people demonstrated unity and solidarity in ensuring this victory," he said, crediting the victory to the "professionalism and bravery" of Azerbaijan's servicepeople.

The victory on the battlefield was a result of winning on the political field, Aliyev said, noting, "We will further solidify our historic Victory in legal and political domains."

Emphasizing that security and infrastructure issues should be prioritized for the return of displaced persons, Aliyev said some areas require de-mining and Baku will involve international organizations in the process.

He stressed his government will rebuild homes destroyed during the war, noting that damaged houses will be restored and lost property compensated for.

Relations between the ex-Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted Sept. 27, and the Armenian army continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces for 44 days, violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

On the front line, Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation.

Turkey welcomed the Nov. 10 truce as a "great victory" for Azerbaijan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, meanwhile, said signing the deal that allowed Azerbaijan to claim control over regions it took back in the fighting was "unspeakably painful."

Prior to the second Karabakh war, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory was under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.