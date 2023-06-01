As Türkiye awaits Sweden to fulfill the criteria for approval of its membership to NATO, the alliance's chief said he would soon travel to Türkiye to discuss the issue.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier this week and would also travel to Ankara in the near future" to address how we can ensure the fastest possible accession of Sweden. His remarks on Thursday came at a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo, also attended by Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom. Billstrom said at the start of the meeting that "the time has come for Türkiye and Hungary to ratify Sweden's membership application."

"We have fulfilled all our commitments," Billstrom said.