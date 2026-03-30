NATO reaffirmed its readiness to defend allied nations after a ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was intercepted by alliance defense systems in the Eastern Mediterranean, the bloc's spokeswoman said Monday.

Allison Hart said the alliance remains fully prepared to respond to such threats and will take all necessary measures to protect its members.

“NATO is prepared for such threats and will always do what is necessary to defend all allies,” Hart said in a statement shared on the social media platform X.

The remarks came after Türkiye’s Defense Ministry announced that the projectile had been neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ministry noted that similar interceptions had taken place earlier this month, on March 4, 9 and 13, when ballistic munitions entering Turkish airspace were also successfully neutralized by NATO systems in the region.

Meanwhile, Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu held a video conference with NATO Military Committee Chair Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, during which regional defense and security issues were discussed, reflecting ongoing coordination between Türkiye and NATO leadership.

The repeated incidents underscore heightened regional tensions and highlight NATO’s role in supporting Türkiye’s air defense and territorial security.