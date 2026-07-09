All eyes were on Türkiye this week as heads of state and government from around the world convened in Ankara for the NATO summit. The summit is expected to have many repercussions in the coming days, but one thing is certain: Türkiye is an able host and its diplomatic efforts pay off.

The summit also marked the first time that U.S. President Donald Trump visited the country since he took office, and was an occasion to showcase rapidly improving bilateral relations.

A key meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Trump and the ensuing summit were a demonstration of the “leader diplomacy” Türkiye pursues under the leadership of Erdoğan and of how the country emerged as a global actor in diplomacy.

Through talks with Trump, Türkiye secured a pledge for the lifting of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions, for the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets and engines for Türkiye’s locally made Kaan jet. Elsewhere, the Turkish defense industry signed substantial defense deals, especially with the United Kingdom. Free trade negotiations were launched with Canada, while Germany decided to give a shot at acquiring long-range missile systems produced by Türkiye. Türkiye’s call for NATO allies to lift defense restrictions also made its way to the final declaration of the summit.

The event was also an occasion for Erdoğan to hold bilateral talks with leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Germany’s Friedrich Merz and outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Erdoğan also held talks with top EU officials Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa.

Trump in Ankara

Although every guest was treated with Turkish hospitality, perhaps none were given a welcome as special as the one for Trump.

The official aerial stunt team of the Turkish army put on an air show as the U.S. president arrived in the Presidential Complex, after leaving an airport refurbished to allocate large number of guests arriving for the summit.

Türkiye, which has been a staunch ally of the U.S. for decades, saw relations deteriorating under the previous administrations in Washington. It was seeking to improve ties under Trump, and it apparently paid off. As Trump lashed out at other NATO members, he had only kind words for Erdoğan and Türkiye.

Erdoğan welcomed Trump at the airport’s tarmac, and the two leaders walked arm-in-arm, stopping for a chat at times, before walking to the airport lounge. Images of Erdoğan and Trump beaming as they engaged in a warm conversation were among the symbols of evolving relations between the two countries. In their remarks during the summit and afterwards, both referred to each other as “dear friends,” while Trump promised to drop sanctions against Türkiye, six years after he imposed them in his first term.

The relationship grew even brighter ​over ⁠the two-day summit that ended on Wednesday. Trump said he was willing to sell Türkiye F-35 fighter jets, though later he said he had not totally made up his mind and repeatedly praised Erdoğan, with whom he shared smiles, laughs and embraces as they communicated via translators.

For many diplomats, Türkiye’s single biggest challenge had been ensuring that the U.S. leader would even attend the annual gathering of 32 NATO leaders, even though he had not yet missed a summit.

Trump, who has long said that NATO allies are not pulling their weight, said he only attended because Erdoğan was the host. That itself marked a diplomatic success and an opportunity for Türkiye, which wants to boost its stature within the bloc and also overcome longstanding issues with Washington.

"It was valuable that Trump emphasized the importance he places on me and our friendship," Erdoğan said as the summit closed. "I thank my dear friend once again."

A day after his warm bilateral talks with Erdogan, Trump on Wednesday threw the summit into disarray as ⁠he ⁠demanded the U.S. cut trade ties with Spain and reiterated his claims on Greenland, irking NATO ally Denmark. He later said there had been love and "a lot of unity" at a leaders' meeting, bringing some relief to a trans-Atlantic defense bloc wary of an unpredictable U.S. president who has questioned the alliance's value.

Sitting alongside NATO head Mark Rutte, Trump went out of his way to defend Erdoğan against sharp criticism from another U.S. ally and regional power: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who warned this week against selling F-35s to Ankara.

At an earlier meeting in front of reporters, Trump drew a thumbs-up from Erdogan when he said he would lift U.S. sanctions on Türkiye over its 2019 purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems, and he signalled a willingness to sell the F-35s blocked by those sanctions and other U.S. laws.

Ankara has ⁠sought these steps for years even as it stood by the S-400 purchase, which at the time had upset the U.S. and other NATO allies.

The progress, even if mostly rhetorical, comes weeks after a U.S. court concluded a years-long criminal case against ​Turkish state lender Halkbank, which Erdoğan had called unjust.

Erdoğan on Wednesday hailed the summit for laying the "foundation of a stronger NATO."

He described it as a "historic" gathering that will help shape the alliance's future at a time of heightened security challenges across the Euro-Atlantic region.

"We have successfully concluded our NATO summit, which we hosted in our country for the second time in 22 years and for the first time in our capital, Ankara," Erdoğan said at a news conference following the conclusion of the summit.

He said the meeting came at a critical moment for Euro-Atlantic security and would have lasting significance for the alliance.

"This historic summit, which we hosted at a time when Euro-Atlantic security is being tested, has been conducted in a manner that will shape our common future," he said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye has had to contend with regional crises and terrorism for decades without benefiting from the post-Cold War "peace dividend" enjoyed by many European countries.

"There were times when we were left alone and treated unfairly. Therefore, we often had to rely on our own capabilities," he said.

He noted that those efforts have enabled Türkiye to surpass many NATO allies in defense spending, military capabilities and the strength of its defense industry.

"Today, in terms of defense spending, military capabilities and the defense industry that underpins them, we are well ahead of many allies," Erdoğan said.

The president added that NATO leaders reviewed the implementation of commitments made at last year's summit in The Hague and reaffirmed Türkiye's plans to further increase its contributions to the alliance.

Türkiye's role in NATO

Highlighting Türkiye's military role within NATO, Erdoğan said the country commands the alliance's second-largest land force and has long served as the cornerstone of security on NATO's southeastern flank.

"We currently command NATO's second-largest land army. For decades, the security of NATO's southeastern flank has largely been entrusted to our country," he said.

He said Türkiye remains among the leading contributors to NATO operations, missions and common funding, adding that Turkish F-16 fighter jets will be deployed to Estonia beginning in August as part of NATO's Air Policing mission.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye will continue leading the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) until September 2026 and is scheduled to command the NATO Response Force in 2028-2029.

Highlighting Türkiye's defense industry, Erdoğan said the country is among the few NATO members capable of producing its own fighter aircraft, tanks, naval vessels and air defense systems.

He added that Türkiye has become a global leader in unmanned aerial vehicles, naval drones and warship production while also supplying defense products to allied nations.

Erdoğan reiterated that EU defense initiatives should complement NATO, rather than duplicate its efforts.

"The European Union's defense initiatives must complement NATO and avoid unnecessary duplication. I draw the attention of our allies and the EU leadership to this important point at every opportunity and in every forum," he said.

Erdoğan also renewed his call for the removal of remaining restrictions on defense trade among NATO allies.

"Although some obstacles to defense industry trade among allies have decreased, they still exist. These restrictions must be removed as soon as possible, without conditions," he said.